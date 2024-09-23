Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has awarded an AED1.8 billion ($490 million) contract to Alec Engineering & Contracting for the construction of its exclusive residential tower Como Residences on the Palm Jumeirah.

Scheduled for handover in Q2 2028, the 75-storey residences will stand over 300 m tall and offer its residents 81 units, ranging from two- to seven-bedroom apartments, including a spacious duplex penthouse.

A maximum of two apartments occupy each floor, providing an exclusive lifestyle for residents, served by access-controlled elevators leading to private lobbies, said the Dubai developer in its statement.

This distinctive design means that each apartment enjoys a breathtaking 180-degree view of the sea and skyline, while apartments placed from level 23 and above have an extraordinary 360-degree panoramic view of Jumeirah Burj Al Arab to the east and Ain Dubai to the west, making Como Residences one of the most unique living experiences in Dubai.

"Nakheel has a proud legacy of delivering iconic projects like Palm Jumeirah that transform Dubai's skyline," remarked Khalid Al Malik, the CEO of Dubai Holding Real Estate.

"Como Residences builds on this legacy, reflecting our commitment to developing world-class destinations. This is more than just another residential development; it's a statement of Dubai's ambition and sets a new standard for waterfront luxury. With its limited collection of exquisite residences, breathtaking views and unparalleled amenities, Como Residences will solidify Dubai's position as a global leader in real estate," he stated.

On the contract win, Alec Engineering & Contracting CEO Barry Lewis said: "With its curated amenities and opulent finishes that will rival those of even the most luxurious properties, Como Residences promises to stand apart as the pinnacle of urban living."

"We are pleased that Dubai Holding Real Estate is entrusting this iconic project to us. I am confident that given our track record of executing some of the most ambitious projects in the region, we will be able to deliver a tower that will further elevate Dubai’s world-renowned city skyline," he added.

In line with Nakheel’s heritage for creating acclaimed waterfront living experiences, Como Residences architectural design takes inspiration from the sea that it overlooks, with sinuous lines reflecting the patterns of a seashell, providing an organic reflection of the beauty of nature.

An entirely unique feature of Como Residences is its series of elevated private sandy beaches, with most levels of the residences featuring both communal and private pools, echoing the views of the sea from each apartment.

Within the apartments, the contemporary interiors will feature high-end finishings and luxurious design, said the developer.

"Residents can also enjoy a stunning rooftop infinity pool and an observation deck on the 75th floor, providing panoramic views of the Dubai skyline and Arabian Gulf. Amenities will also include private parking, an onsite spa, fully equipped gym with spectacular views, green spaces and children’s play areas," remarked Al Malik.

"Como Residences also features an architecturally unique entrance and main lobby, replete with valet and concierge services, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

