RIYADH: Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Company has completed the full payment of commercial loans related to Phase I of the Industrial Complex, amounting to SR21.9 billion ($5.8 billion), on Dec. 20, according to a bourse filing.
Phase I of the project was launched back in 2009, to expand Saudi Arabia’s annual production capacity of petrochemical and refined products, the firm said in a statement to Saudi Stock Exchange, Tadawul.
