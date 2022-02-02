RIYADH: Etihad Etisalat Co., Mobily, and Cisco announced the completion of the region’s largest Mobile IoT, or Internet of Things, cloud platform, hosted in Saudi Arabia, in a move that accelerates the Kingdom’s digitization efforts.

The new cloud platform enables a fully-automated management for IoT devices, powered by Cisco’s IoT solution, with artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, the companies said in a statement.

“Mobily is making progress towards the 2030 vision of country digitization through building a future-proof IoT deployment that will seamlessly support new automation, analytics, machine learning and IoT capabilities hosted locally in Saudi Arabia,” said Majed Abdulaziz Alotaibi, CBO, Mobily.

“These new capabilities are the foundation to support exciting new IoT use cases, including payments, smart cities and industrial applications,” he added.