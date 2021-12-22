DUBAI- Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, has launched the second generation of "Masar Cars", which are equipped with smart systems for monitoring roads, road quality and security requirements.

Abdul Rahman Al Mahmoud, Director of the Federal Roads Assets Department, Khamis Al Shehiari, Head of the Roads Development and Traffic Safety Department, Sogha Al Samahi and Habiba Aflatoun, briefed Al Mazrouei about the cars, which will help advance the UAE's road system and ensure traffic safety.

He also highlighted the future role of these cars in achieving the country’s goal of realising the highest levels of road traffic safety and reducing accidents and achieving the UAE Centennial 2071.

The launch of the cars will support the road management system and the country’s efforts to improve road traffic safety, Al Mazrouei said. The project is in line with the ministry’s approach to utilising advanced technologies and the latest innovations, he added.

Hassan Mohammed Juma Al Mansoori, Under-Secretary for Infrastructure and Transport Affairs at the Ministry, said the UAE’s road sector had witnessed ongoing developments over many years, which has helped improve traffic safety. This has resulted in the UAE securing top global rankings in terms of road quality in global competitiveness reports.

