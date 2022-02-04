Mozn will use the funds to enhance its Natural Language Understanding engine and unlock use cases that have never been possible before for the 2 billion people using Arabic and other related languages across the globe.

NLU enables machines to read and process text allowing applications a far better bandwidth and precision compared to manual processing.

The funding round is led by Raed Ventures with participation from Shorooq Partners, VentureSouq, Sukna Ventures and other investors, the statement said.

Founded in 2017, Mozn has recently launched its Focal Anti-Money Laundering suite, to help financial institutions and governments fight complex financial crimes.

This industry represents over $200 billion worth of opportunities worldwide, according to the statement.

Copyright: Arab News © 2022 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).