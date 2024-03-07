Saudi Arabia - WIKA Group, a global industrial measurement technology company, has commissioned a state-of-the-art plant in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, thereby strengthening its position as a local manufacturer.

The factory enables WIKA to serve customers in Saudi Arabia and in the region even more extensively. In the future, products for measuring pressure, temperature, level and flow will be manufactured there on a total area of 3,000 square metres.

This includes diaphragm seals, instrumentation valves and thermometer thermowells for connecting measuring instruments to critical processes.

Another focus is the implementation of IIoT solutions to support customers in the digitalisation of their processes. The range of services is also being expanded.

“WIKA’s expansion in Saudi Arabia will create more than 100 new jobs over the next few years. It, thus, makes an important contribution to the local job market. In the new plant, German top technology is implemented by a qualified team with in-depth knowledge of the local market. This ensures that customers are supplied with high-quality instrumentation solutions tailored to their specific needs,” emphasised CEO Alexander Wiegand at the inauguration ceremony.

WIKA sees itself as a partner in Saudi Arabia’s economic development, especially on the way to expanding promising economic sectors alongside oil and gas. The group of companies has been present with sales subsidiaries in the Kingdom for over 20 years.

At the inauguration, the German ambassador, Michael Kindsgrab, also recognised the WIKA Group’s investment in Dammam. It would further deepen the close relationship between Germany and Saudi Arabia.

The ambassador cited the new plant as an example of the opportunities opening up for German companies in the country.

