The UAE’s first commercial beer brewery will open in Abu Dhabi this month, Bloomberg reported.



The emirate has granted a license to Craft by Side Hustle to sell beer on tap, which is brewed on site, the report said.



The brewery will be the first to open under a rule change published in Abu Dhabi in 2021, which allowed license holders to ferment alcoholic beverages for consumption on site, the news agency stated.



The microbrewery will be in The Galleria on Abu Dhabi’s Al Maryah Island and can make about 25,000 pints a month, the report said.



The 250-seat venue is being opened by the owners of Balmaghie Beverage Group and other investors. A soft opening will take place this month, followed by a planned grand opening in February, Bloomberg reported.



“We started this company so that we can drink better here,” Balmaghie’s chief executive officer, Chad McGehee, told the news agency.



The company began selling beer in the UAE in 2019.

(Editing by Seban Scaria seban.scaria@lseg.com )

