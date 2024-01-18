Schneider Electric, a global leader in digital transformation and energy management, has announced plans to build a multi-faceted manufacturing plant on a 20,000-sq m area within the King Salman Energy Park (Spark), a leading industrial ecosystem located between Dammam region and Al Ahsain.

The new facility will manufacture key systems including Distributed Control System, Emergency Shutdown System and Compressor Control System to support Saudi Arabia’s energy value chain.

Schneider Electric said it had implemented sustainable practices throughout the construction phase of the project and now aims to achieve a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) green building certification for the project. The project is due for completion by the end of next year.

The agreement will leverage Schneider Electric’s industry expertise and aims to ensure the reliable and optimal functioning of industrial processes, with a focus on security and efficiency through the facility’s operations.

This partnership demonstrates Schneider Electric’s unwavering commitment to its customers and stakeholders in Saudi Arabia, while supporting Spark's ambition to localise key services in the sector and advances its offerings across industrial control and safety mechanisms.

Spark President and CEO Saif Al Qahtani said: "We are pleased to celebrate Schneider Electric's strategic choice of Spark as the home for their new, state-of-the-art facility. This collaboration underscores our dedication to fostering local product and service development while simultaneously offering a platform equipped with top-tier infrastructure and services that accelerate our customers' enterprises and deliver sustainable value to our communities."

"As we move forward, we remain committed in our vision to providing a world-class ecosystem for international and local companies," he stated.

On the strategic move, Cluster President (Saudi Arabia, Yemen and Bahrain) Mohammed Shaheen said: "This partnership with King Salman Energy Park, not only affirms our commitment to advancing Saudi Arabia's energy landscape but also highlights our dedication to strengthening localization of services in the sector."

"Through our industry expertise, we will support Spark’s vision and create a world-class ecosystem that fosters sustainable value for communities and accelerates the growth of enterprises. We look forward to a successful collaboration that embodies innovation and excellence in the energy sector," stated Shaheen.

Lauding the deal, the top official said it was a major step in strengthening Saudi Arabia's role as a leader in advanced technology manufacturing.

The new facility boosts the industrial sector in the Kingdom and serves as a key driver for its overall growth, in line with Vision 2030. It also aligns with the Kingdom’s goal of becoming a global leader in sustainable technology-driven exports, he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).