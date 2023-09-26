Uterra Middle East Agro Industries will invest $20 million over the next three years to construct and develop Ras Al Khaimah’s first organic fertiliser for soil project.

The company, a unit of UniPax Investment Group, has acquired a land plot of 33,000 square meters in the Al Ghail Industrial Zone in Ras Al Khaimah to build a sustainable biosphere cluster, Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The facility will produce high-efficiency micro-biological organic fertiliser for agriculture and carry out research and scientific work for creating unique methods of cultivating plants, medicinal and valuable fungi.

Uterra will also be farming fruits, vegetables and berries indoors and outdoors, as well as conduct organic animal husbandry.

(Editing by Seban Scaria seban.scaria@lseg.com )