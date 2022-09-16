Saudi Arabia - Praesidiad, a world market leader of force protection solutions,integrated perimeter security systems and industrial mesh production and fencing products, has announced plans to set up its manufacturing facilities and offices in Saudi city of Dammam.

With this move, Praesidiad continues to expand its global footprint starting with a major investment in Saudi Arabia, and launching Praesidiad Arabia, a manufacturing facility and sales office that will produce high-security fencing to secure critical infrastructure for the rest of the GCC countries.

Praesidiad said these investments are the first stages of a clearly defined investment roadmap for the Middle East.

Under this, Praesidiad-owned brands Betafence and Hesco will be manufactured in Dammam, forming a Middle Eastern Hub that will supply industry-leading anti-climb, anti-breach, and hostile vehicle mitigation perimeter security solutions, such as Betafence Securifor, Hesco MIL Units and the latest approved HCIS Fence portfolio.

On the Saudi foray, CEO Dino Koutrouki said: "These investments are incredibly significant steps towards Praesidiad further establishing the Betafence and Hesco brand in a high-growth market."

"Our new facilities will provide local recruitment opportunities and it will give us a platform for growth in this region, as well as the capability to export to GCC countries to ensure we can fulfill the increasing demand from our customers," he stated.

According to him, the new HCIS high security fence has been engineered for critical infrastructure protection to provide a lightweight, advanced forced entry-resistant, high-security fence with desired visibility, even in the most extreme environments.

Betafence is renowned around the world for responding to their customers’ needs, and gained the attention of the Middle East Market, in being the first manufacturer to install an HCIS-approved perimeter fence.

This newest addition to the company's product portfolio complies with Class 1 and Class 2 as defined by HCIS Security and Safety Directives and provides the end-users protection from forced entry, including hostile vehicle mitigation.

This latest development is a prime example of a company understanding the local market, and evolving a solution to meet customer needs, said the top official.

"We are investing in the region in many ways, starting with the new manufacturing facility, and, as HCIS compliant fences are critically important for this region, we are building a dedicated product portfolio for this market," noted Koutrouki.

"This unique patented fence offers a single panel design to reduce dust and debris build-up that restricts critical visibility. Designed with a single flexible cable, and no ceramic tubing, engineers at Betafence have created a lightweight fence that is fast and easy to install with a local labour force requiring minimal training," he added.

