Samail: Samail Industrial City, affiliated to the Public Authority for Industrial Estates (Madayn), has achieved a significant growth in performance indicators during the first six months of 2023, where Samail Industrial City has signed 15 contracts to localise projects over a total area of 100,000 square metres with investments of OMR13.5 million.

The total number of localised projects at Samail Industrial City stood at 156 including 94 projects at the stage of production, 43 under construction and 19 projects at the stage of preparation of the plans and drawings, where the total investment in these projects amounted to OMR150 million on a total area of 2.2 million square metres.

Yasser bin Ibrahim Al Ajmi, Acting Director General of Samail Industrial City said that the Public Authority for Industrial Estates (Madayn) continues with execution of vital projects at the City including the project for building examination of physical fitness, the percentage of completion of which amounted to 90 percent, work progress of the complementary works of the industrial city including the dual road leading to the city with completion percentage of 98 percent among other works.

He said that Madayn has divided Samail Industrial City into several sectors including the food sector, logistics sector, building material sector, steel and wood sector, plastic and paper works sector, marble sector and the entrepreneurs sector among other sectors.

He said that Samail Industrial City has started cooperation with partners by marketing the services building centre at a total area of 16,000 square metres and rent space of over 12,000 square metres. The centre is an investment outlet aimed to facilitate the procedures for approvals, permits and licences required by investors’ projects, he further added.

