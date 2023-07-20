Conares, the second-largest private steel manufacturer in the UAE, has officially announced a partnership with C&D, to distribute high-quality steel from China in the GCC region and strengthen trade ties between them.

C&D is a Fortune Global 500 company focused on supply chain operation services and real estate development based in the city of Xiamen, China.

The official signing of the partnership took place at Conares' state-of-the-art steel plant in the Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA) in Dubai. Zheng Yongda, General Manager of Xiamen C&D Corporation Limited & Deputy Party Secretary and Bharat Bhatia, Chairman and CEO of Conares, was also present, accompanied by other distinguished guests and senior executives from Conares.

Leveraging strengths

Bhatia said: “This collaboration represents a significant milestone for both Conares and C&D, as we leverage our respective strengths to foster economic growth and enhance trade relations. By combining Conares' expertise in steel manufacturing with Chinese steel, known for its exceptional quality, stable quantity and wide variety we aim to cater to the rising demand for steel products in the GCC market."

Yongda further added: “Our new partnership with Conares is invaluable to us and we look forward to working with them to expand the distribution of Chinese steel in the GCC region. This collaboration signifies a new chapter of cooperation between C&D and the UAE, and we are confident that our high-quality steel products will contribute to the development and growth of various industries in the region.”

Top-grade Chinese steel products

The partnership between Conares and C&D will provide the GCC region with access to a wide range of top-grade Chinese steel products, meeting the growing requirements of various industries, including construction, infrastructure development, and manufacturing. This collaboration is expected to bolster trade between China and the GCC countries, facilitating a seamless exchange of goods and services.

The GCC region has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, driving the demand for steel products to new heights. Conares, with its advanced manufacturing facilities and commitment to delivering excellence, is well positioned to cater to this demand. The partnership with C&D enables Conares to expand its product portfolio and ensure a steady supply of high-quality Chinese steel to meet the region's evolving needs.

