Warburg Pincus and Berkshire Partners are in advanced talks to buy aircraft parts maker Triumph Group for about $3 billion, including debt, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

The private equity firms are in talks to strike a deal at $26 per Triumph share, a 39% premium over the stock's closing price on Friday and more than double its value in early October when Bloomberg reported the company was exploring a likely sale.

A deal could be announced as soon as Monday, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter, and added the discussions could fall through.

Triumph, which also services military and commercial aircraft, has a market capitalization of about $1.45 billion, as per LSEG data. Its long-term debt was about $960 million at the end of September.

The company, Warburg Pincus and Berkshire Partners did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside business hours.

