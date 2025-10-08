PureHealth Holding, a leading healthcare group in the Middle East, announced the successful completion of the acquisition of its 60% stake in Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG), Greece and Cyprus’s leading private healthcare provider, for a total consideration of €800 million ($939 million).

The transaction implies a 100% equity valuation of €1.3 billion for HHG and marks a significant milestone in PureHealth’s strategy to build a globally connected, innovation-driven healthcare platform from its base in Abu Dhabi.

Through the integration of HHG’s 11 hospitals and 23 diagnostic centres, PureHealth will expand access to healthcare services for more than 1.4 million patients annually.

With over 6,900 healthcare professionals, HHG now becomes an integral part of PureHealth’s international ecosystem, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for healthcare excellence and investment.

A closing signing ceremony was held in Greece, attended by Kyriakos Pierrakakis, Minister of National Economy and Finance of Greece; Adonis Georgiadis, Minister of Health of the Hellenic Republic; Dr Ali Obaid Ali Alyabhouni Aldhaheri, Ambassador of the UAE to the Hellenic Republic; along with senior leaders from PureHealth, CVC Capital Partners and HHG.

On the strategic move, Kamal Al Maazmi, Chairman of PureHealth, said: "Finalising this transaction is an important milestone in our journey to create a globally connected healthcare platform. PureHealth has demonstrated the ability to source, execute and secure regulatory approvals in mature markets, reflecting its strengths and international credibility."

"With HHG, we are now expanding into new geographies, facilitating knowledge exchange, and fostering innovation that will enhance patient outcomes across our network. Importantly, this acquisition has been completed using PureHealth’s strong balance sheet, and we expect to recognise the financial upside from October 1, 2025," he stated.

Group CEO Shaista Asif said: "Welcoming HHG into the Group accelerates our vision of delivering advanced, patient-centred healthcare across borders. This transaction strengthens medical expertise, broadens access to quality care, and diversifies revenues across mature geographies and currencies."

"It underscores our long-term commitment to value creation for patients, communities, and our shareholders. Central to PureHealth’s ambition is the power of AI and our expanding digital footprint, which enable us to transform healthcare delivery on a global scale. Being able to rely on best-in-class talent, from doctors and scientists to cutting-edge technology, across our global network gives us the edge as we build synergies and innovate across our platform," he added.

The acquisition of HHG follows PureHealth’s recent international expansion, including the $1.2 billion purchase of Circle Health Group, the UK’s largest independent hospital operator, in 2024, and a $500 million investment in US operator Ardent Health Services in 2022, culminating in Ardent’s successful IPO on the New York Stock Exchange in 2024.

Each of these transactions highlights the Group’s disciplined approach to acquiring high-quality assets, building a diversified global portfolio through multiple geographies and currencies.

Alex Fotakidis, Partner and Head of Greece at CVC, said: "We are proud to have supported HHG’s growth into Greece and Cyprus’s leading private healthcare provider. This partnership with PureHealth is a strong endorsement of HHG’s quality, scale, and future potential."

"By combining PureHealth’s international expertise with HHG’s established presence in Southern Europe, we are confident this transaction will deliver lasting value for patients, employees, and will accelerate the growth of HHG," he stated.

Hellenic Healthcare Group CEO Dimitris Spyridis said: "Joining forces with PureHealth marks an important milestone for HHG. Together, we will accelerate innovation, enhance patient care, and strengthen our role as the leading healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus."

"PureHealth has a large emphasis on technology, AI and healthcare of the future. Therefore we will be looking to integrate best practices not only in clinical practices, but also across the technology ecosystem," he stated.

Following completion of the transaction, CVC Capital Partners and HHG management will retain a 40% stake in HHG, thus ensuring continuity and supporting future growth.

