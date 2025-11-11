UAE-based Crescent Enterprises will invest AED 1 billion ($272.5 million) in the GCC, India and Southeast Asian markets over the next three years.



Through its strategic investments platform, CE-Invests, the company aims to acquire minority stakes in mid-market businesses in high-growth sectors, including consumer, healthcare, manufacturing and financial services.



"We are expanding our capital allocation in high-growth sectors of the GCC, India and Southeast Asia, where demographic momentum, regulatory reform and rising digital adoption are unlocking new possibilities across industries," said Badr Jafar, CEO of Crescent Enterprises.



The plan is to deploy around AED 75 million to AED 200 million per transaction and help target businesses accelerate global competitiveness, CE-Invests said.

