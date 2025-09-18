Riyadh - First Milling Company (First Mills) signed a binding agreement to acquire 60% of Kenan Arabian Trading Company for SAR 48 million on 15 September.

Subject to regulatory approvals and customary conditions, the transaction covers the transfer of ownership in accordance with the terms and conditions stipulated in the agreement, according to a bourse disclosure.

The acquisition aligns with First Mills’ strategy to expand in the feed sector, diversify income sources, and strengthen its market position in Saudi Arabia and abroad.

Kenan Arabian, a Saudi single-person limited liability firm, is engaged in the trading and distribution of feed products.

