COPENHAGEN - Norway's sovereign wealth fund said on Thursday it has bought a 25% interest in a property portfolio in London in a new joint venture with Shaftesbury Capital for 570 million pounds, ($740.03 million), valuing the portfolio at 2.66 billion pounds.

Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM) said in a statement that Shaftesbury Capital would retain the remaining 75% interest and manage the portfolio on behalf of the joint venture.

The portfolio was encumbered by 380 million pounds of existing debt, NBIM said, adding that no financing would be involved in the transaction.

Completion of the deal is expected in early April, NBIM added.

($1 = 0.7702 pounds)

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Stine Jacobsen)