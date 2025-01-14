Egypt - Talaat Moustafa Holding Group (TMG) has announced that its CEO and Managing Director, Hisham Talaat Moustafa, purchased 500,000 of the company’s shares during trading on Sunday.

The company affirms its commitment to all relevant listing and disclosure regulations.

This announcement follows Talaat Moustafa Holding Group’s report of exceptional and record-breaking sales in 2024. By December 22nd, the company had surpassed EGP 500bn (approximately $10bn) in sales, marking an unprecedented achievement and highlighting the strength and consistency of its operations.

This milestone underscores Talaat Moustafa Group’s position as a leader, being the first Egyptian real estate company to reach such a high annual sales volume in the modern history of the Egyptian real estate market. This cements its place at the forefront of the industry, establishing the company as a leading real estate brand both regionally and internationally.

The company sold approximately 28,000 units in 2024, a significant increase from the 17,000 units sold in 2023. Sales revenue surged 3.5 times from EGP 143bn in 2023, demonstrating impressive growth in both volume and value.

Talaat Moustafa Holding Group’s performance demonstrates its continued path toward sustainable growth. The company’s compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for sales value has reached 70% since 2017, when sales totaled only EGP 13bn. This impressive growth trajectory reflects its strategic vision and commitment to positively transform the regional real estate market.

Driven by its exceptional sales performance, Talaat Moustafa Holding Group now leads the region in terms of the number of units sold and ranks second in the value of sales achieved when compared with other publicly listed real estate companies in the region (adjusting for variations in price points between Egypt and other regional markets). This success further highlights the strong appeal of the company’s extensive real estate portfolio.

