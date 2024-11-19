HONG KONG: Goldman Sachs Chairman David Solomon said on Tuesday there will be more robust levels of both capital raising and M&A in 2025 with the new U.S. administration.

"Given where we are at the moment, ... you're starting to unleash some of those animal spirits, and you're seeing a pick-up in equity activity, pick-up in M&A activity," Solomon said at the Global Financial Leaders Investment Summit hosted by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. (Reporting by Kane Wu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)