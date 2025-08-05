UAE – NRTC Food Holding, a fruits and vegetables distribution company in the GCC, has acquired Al Hashemeya Farms, located in Egypt’s Wadi El Natrun.

The takeover of one of the region’s largest privately managed farming estates marks a decisive step forward in the UAE-based NRTC’s strategic journey to secure sustainable fresh produce supply and advance regional food security through upstream agricultural integration, according to a press release.

The CEO of NRTC, Mohammed Al Refaee, said: “This acquisition is a pivotal milestone in our journey to control quality at the source, invest in food system resilience, and deliver fresher, better produce to our customers.”

Al Hashemeya Farms spans approximately 10,000 acres and currently cultivates 70% of its land, with a diverse portfolio of crops like citrus, olives, mango, grapes, dates, wheat and sugar beet.

Moreover, the estate is home to over 2 million fruit trees, supported by modern center-pivot irrigation systems and solar-powered water infrastructure and has a capacity to yield up to 70,000 tons annually.

The acquisition, meanwhile, marks NRTC’s direct entry into upstream agriculture, significantly enhancing its ability to control quality at the source, reduce reliance on third-party suppliers, and secure consistent, high-volume access to fresh produce.

NRTC stated it strengthens its position as a reliable partner in regional food security while building greater resilience across its distribution network through the integration of farming operations into its supply chain.

Looking ahead, the UAE distributor is exploring additional agri-investment opportunities across Africa, with focus on scalable, climate-resilient models that balance commercial impact with food security and social development.

It is worth mentioning that NRTC was founded in 1973 and is currently serving major retailers, hospitality brands, healthcare institutions, airlines, and households in the Middle East through both wholesale channels and its consumer-facing e-commerce platform NRTC Fresh.

