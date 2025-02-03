Misr Cement – Qena has denied receiving any acquisition offers from Kuwaiti parties, according to a bourse statement on February 2nd.

The company refuted reports about selling a stake with a nominal value of $1 per share.

Meanwhile, the listed firm urged committing to the official disclosures published only on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX).

Established in 1997, Misr Cement Qena is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of cement and cement-related products in Egypt and abroad.

It is involved in the production and distribution of construction materials, as well as dealing in all types of construction supplies and equipment.

