Multiply Media Group (MMG) has fully acquired London Lites, a London-based digital out-of-home (DOOH) operator.
The value of the transaction was not disclosed.
MMG is a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi ADX-listed 2PointZero Group PJSC (formerly known as Multiply Group PJSC), an investment company whose portfolio includes assets in mining, energy and financial services.
London Lites has a strong pure-digital portfolio, and a robust growth pipeline across London and additional key UK cities. Its network comprises more than 65 premium digital signs across central London.
