Mubadala Investment Company, Abu Dhabi’s state investor, has acquired an 80% stake in Global Medical Supply Chain (GMSC) and Al Ittihad Drug Store (IDS) from GlobalOne Healthcare Holding (GHH).

GHH, the healthcare division of Abu Dhabi investment company Yas Holding, will retain a 20% stake. Financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed.

The acquisition is part of Mubadala’s drive to expand its footprint in the healthcare logistics and pharmaceutical distribution sectors.

The deal will also support the creation of a vertically integrated life sciences sector in the UAE, from specialised manufacturing to logistics and distribution.

Founded in 2015, GMSC provides end-to-end supply chain services for medical products, including demand planning, procurement and logistics.

IDS, established in 1987, is a distributor of pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products in the UAE.

(Writing by Bindu Rai)

bindu.rai@lseg.com