Abu Dhabi National Hotels’ subsidiary, ADNH Catering, has acquired 100% of the share capital of Food Nation Catering Services, as part of efforts to boost revenues in high-growth sectors.

The new investment marks the second acquisition of the hospitality group’s catering business in just a few months. The firm debuted on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) in October after an initial public offering (IPO) that raised AED 864 million ($235 million).

“This transaction aligns with our broader strategy to expand our presence in high-growth industries,” said Clive Cowley, CEO of ADNH Catering.

Food Nation, which has more than 300 staff in its payroll, is a school catering business that serves more than 70,000 students in the UAE.

The acquisition is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of the year, with both parties already working towards a “seamless integration” of operations.

Last December, ADNH Catering signed a deal to acquire an additional 20% equity share in its Saudi Joint Venture from Compass Group, raising its stake to 50%.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

