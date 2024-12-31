Burjeel Holdings, a super-specialty healthcare provider in the MENA region, said its Saudi Arabian subsidiary has fully acquired the Specialist Physiotherapy Center, a premier healthcare facility in Makkah.

Burjeel KSA acquired the centre for 6.5 million Saudi riyals ($1.73 million) in a move to broaden its footprint in Saudi Arabia and strengthen its capabilities in physiotherapy and rehabilitation services, the Abu Dhabi-listed company said in a stock market filing on Tuesday.

Founded in 2017, the center serves Umrah and Hajj pilgrims through hotel physiotherapy offerings designed to support the needs of tourists and pilgrims.

The center's revenues increased from SAR 1.8 million in 2021 to SAR 3.8 million in 2023 amid strong patient demand and operational efficiency.

The facility will be integrated into Burjeel’s PhysioTherabia network, a specialised physiotherapy and wellness platform in Saudi Arabia.

In the coming months, Burjeel plans to expand the center’s offerings, focusing on pediatric and neuro-rehabilitation programmes and introducing advanced technologies such as cryotherapy chambers and the David System for physiotherapy.

