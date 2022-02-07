AMMAN — The board of directors of the Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation (JEDCO) on Sunday approved its strategic plan and upcoming working programmes for the period 2022-2025.

The decision came during a steering committee meeting of the corporation chaired by Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply JEDCO’s chairman Yousef Al Shamali, according to a JEDCO statement.

The launch of the strategic plan coincides with JEDCO’s 50th anniversary.

The plan includes objectives which align with the government’s work priorities plan for the upcoming two years, focusing on the economic recovery of small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by providing technical and financial support.

Additionally, the plan encouraged the establishment of new economic projects that contribute to increasing employment, especially for youth in the governorates.

The plan includes the implementation of new development and support programmes for SMEs in the industrial, service and agricultural sectors, in addition to enhancing the digital transformation of local SMEs in their administrative and technical workflow.

The new programmes also work with a pilot group of SMEs to create environmentally-friendly facilities that meet international environmental requirements. This will enhance the companies’ marketing opportunities locally and internationally.

The plan also focuses on developing JEDCO’s performance and its staff, unifying procedures to provide technical and financial services to SMEs in all sectors, as well as developing guidelines for potential beneficiaries to implement programmes and digital transformation.

The Board of Directors also approved JEDCO’s new organisational structure, which was recently approved by the Prime Ministry.