Arab Finance: An official Zambian delegation, led by Albert Hawamba, director general of the Zambian Development Agency, visited the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) in Cairo on the sidelines of the Egyptian-Zambian Business Forum, as per a statement.

The visit aimed to study Egypt’s free zone mechanisms and investment incentives.

Yasser Abbas, Deputy Executive President of GAFI, received the delegation and guided them through the zone’s factories, outlining Egypt’s various investment systems, including public and private free zones, investment zones, and technology zones.

He highlighted the efficiency of these zones, their strong port connectivity, and their export-oriented production model.

Abbas also detailed the investment opportunities within Egyptian free zones and the government’s expansion plans to attract foreign investment, localize technology, and boost foreign exchange earnings.

The Zambian delegation expressed admiration for the technical advancement and high production capacity of the Nasr City Free Zone.

Hawamba affirmed Zambia’s interest in strengthening trade and manufacturing cooperation with Egypt and learning from its free zone management experience.

He emphasized the need for expertise and technology exchange to enhance African economic integration.

Abbas reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to supporting Zambia through cooperation agreements, training programs, and expertise transfer.

He also encouraged Egyptian businesses to invest in Zambia, aligning with Egypt’s strategy to deepen investment cooperation across Africa and establish value-added industrial chains to enhance African competitiveness in global markets.

