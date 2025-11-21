WASHINGTON — Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih highlighted that total investments and agreements signed between Saudi and American companies have now reached $575 billion.

“These investments include $307 billion in commitments announced during U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to Riyadh last May.

In addition, a further $267 billion in new deals were concluded at the second U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum held on Wednesday,” he said while underscoring the strength and longevity of the partnership and positioning it as one of the world’s most dynamic economic alliances.

Al-Falih made the remarks while addressing the second edition of the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum in Washington, organized by the Ministry of Investment. US President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman were among those who attended the forum.

During the forum, a new wave of partnerships, agreements, and investment projects between Saudi and American companies was announced, building on the success of the inaugural edition held in Riyadh in May.

Al-Falih said these agreements span a wide range of sectors, including energy, AI, defense, space, finance, education, infrastructure, and healthcare. He emphasized that these investments provide American companies with valuable access to the Saudi market, one of the world's fastest-growing economies, driven by the ambitious Vision 2030.

“For Saudi companies, the deals open doors to cutting-edge American technology and access to the world’s largest consumer market, marking the beginning of a new era of growth and innovation,” he said.

“For nine decades, Saudi Arabia and the United States have stood together as partners in progress, and today that partnership is broader, deeper, and reinforced by the competitive strengths of both nations,” the minister pointed out.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).