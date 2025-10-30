RIYADH: Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa announced that Syria has attracted approximately $28 billion in investments during the first six months of this year, highlighting significant participation from companies based in the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the State of Qatar.

Speaking during a panel discussion at the ninth edition of the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, President Al-Sharaa revealed that major Saudi companies have already commenced projects worth $7 billion, while leading Qatari firms have begun investing in the Damascus Airport and in power generation projects totalling 5,000 megawatts.

He stressed that Syria, having regained its regional position, now serves as a key pillar of regional stability, noting that the country currently enjoys strong and constructive relations with the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Türkiye.

Al-Sharaa explained that Syria’s investment laws have been amended to better serve investors, adding that the new legislation has been ranked among the world’s top ten investment frameworks.

"We want to rebuild Syria via investments,” Al-Sharaa said, adding the world can benefit from it as a “trade corridor”.