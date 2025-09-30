Riyadh - Saudi digital platform Sadq has secured an additional $1 million pre-series A funding round, led by Impact46, according to a press release.

The funding will accelerate the company’s product development and security enhancements, while supporting its regional expansion.

Sadq will operate with Impact46’s portfolio of digital infrastructure and enterprise software companies.

Founded in 2022 by Abdullah Allahuo and Salem Al Badawi, Sadq offers a digital signature and document authentication platform designed to meet national legal and compliance standards.

Basmah Alsinaidi, Vice Chairman and Directors of Assets Management at Impact46, said: “We see the company building a foundational layer of the Kingdom’s digital infrastructure through trusted e-signature and identity-verification solutions with high standards of security and compliance.”

On his part, Allahuo commented: “We remained committed to our vision: to build a Saudi-born digital signature product, rooted in local regulations and aligned with global standards of security, compliance, and usability.”

“The entry of Impact46 at this pivotal stage is a strong signal that the market is ready for sovereign digital solutions, and that backing local founders is no longer a gamble but a logical path to creating real value in the local ecosystem,” the CEO added.

Last April, Sadq raised a $1.50 million pre-series A round, led by X by Unifonic Fund.

