Egypt - Private sector investment now accounts for 63% of total investment in Egypt, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat has said.

Al-Mashat made the announcement during a meeting with the British Egyptian Business Association (BEBA), highlighting the shift as a key indicator of Egypt’s economic progress. Speaking at BEBA’s annual Sohour ceremony, she emphasized the government’s aim to transition towards an economic growth model based on manufacturing, exports, and tradable sectors.

Al-Mashat also emphasized that the diversity of the Egyptian economy presents significant opportunities to enhance Egypt’s regional position, particularly in the energy and logistics sectors.

“We aim to shift towards an economic growth model based on manufacturing, export, and tradable sectors,” Al-Mashat said. “Integration among Economic Group Ministries [is key] to adopt policies that enhance the confidence of the business community and the private sector and stimulate investments.”

The minister pointed to the government’s efforts to consolidate macroeconomic stability through clear policies, including the implementation of Egypt’s National Structural Reform Programme. She also noted the IMF’s approval of the fourth review of Egypt’s program and the decrease in inflation rates as factors boosting investor confidence.

She added that 45.3% of government investments in the upcoming fiscal year’s plan are directed towards human development, compared to 42% in the current fiscal year, with 35% for industrial development and 19% for local development.

Regarding financing for development, Al-Mashat said that blended financing to stimulate private sector investments amounted to about $4.2bn during 2024, while the total concessional development financing from development partners to the private sector in Egypt from 2020 to 2024 amounted to about $14.5bn.

Al-Mashat emphasized that the ministry is working to attract more development financing to the private sector through the “HAFIZ” platform. The meeting also covered developments related to the implementation of the country platform for the “NWFE” program and the volume of investments attracted by the platform in the renewable energy sector. Preparations are underway for the launch of Egypt’s Integrated National Financing Strategy for development and the ministry’s annual report for 2024.

Al-Mashat underscored the strong trade and investment partnership between Egypt and the United Kingdom, with trade exchange reaching approximately £4.7bn last year. She noted the UK is one of the largest investors in Egypt through various private sector companies, and highlighted the British International Investment (BII), which has an investment portfolio of approximately £547m in 64 companies in Egypt.

The event was attended by British Ambassador to Egypt Gareth Bayley, BEBA Chairperson Khaled Nosseir, former Minister of Petroleum Tarek El Molla, former Minister of Tourism Hisham Zaazou, and representatives of the business community and financial institutions.

