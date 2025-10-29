RIYADH — Lubna Al Olayan, Chairwoman of the Saudi British Bank (SABB), highlighted how Saudi Arabia’s new investment law has transformed the Kingdom’s investment landscape by granting equal rights to Saudi and foreign investors.

Speaking at a panel during the 9th Future Investment Initiative (FII9) in Riyadh on Tuesday, Al Olayan said the law — which came into effect this year — marks “a tremendous change” by ensuring parity in access to capital, real estate ownership, and profit repatriation.

“The new investment law gives foreign owners and Saudi owners equal footing in the country. In terms of access to capital, owning real estate, disposing of investments, and repatriating money — it’s a tremendous change,” she said.

She noted that foreign investment in Saudi Arabia has surged to $34 billion, a 24% increase.

Al Olayan praised the Kingdom’s economic reforms and competitive business environment, describing them as key factors behind Saudi Arabia’s emergence as a global investment hub.

She identified technology and data centers as central to Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation and commended the growing participation of women in the workforce, calling them “vital contributors to the nation’s business landscape.”

“As the only Saudi woman at this table, I am proud of the Kingdom’s progress. Our presence here reflects how attractive the local market has become for investment,” she said.

Al Olayan also encouraged foreign investors to focus on real estate, technology (particularly data centers), healthcare, and renewable energy as promising sectors in Saudi Arabia.

