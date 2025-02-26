UAE – Dubai-based SaaS provider Journify has secured $4 million in a funding round, led by Silicon Badia, with participation from RZM and other strategic investors, according to a press release.

This investment will enable Journify to expand its customer base and empower brands with ethical, data-driven marketing solutions that drive precise audience engagement and measurable growth.

Journify is a global Conversion API (CAPI) and Composable Customer Data Platform (CCDP) provider.

Its AI-powered SaaS platform captures, unifies, and activates first-party data in real-time. This enhances ROAS, improves marketing performance, and future-proofs data infrastructure for sustainable growth.

Taoufik El Jamali, CEO and Co-Founder of Journify, mentioned: “After years of navigating the complexities of traditional CDPs, our team understands the challenges marketers face in activating first-party data efficiently.”

He elaborated: “We built Journify to eliminate these pain points, providing a seamless, AI-powered data activation solution that enables brands to focus on results, not technical hurdles.”

Hossam Shafick, Investor at Silicon Badia, commented: "Real-time data orchestration is a limitless global opportunity—whether in the US or the Middle East, businesses face the same challenges across universal marketing channels."

"Having backed data leaders like Amplitude and InfluxData, we believe data infrastructure is still ripe for disruption, especially with AI transformation, and believe Journify’s founders have the expertise to set the new standard in this space," Shafick added.

Launched in March 2024, Journify has rapidly scaled to $1 million in ARR within nine months. Meanwhile, Journify-powered personalised campaigns reached over 30 million users across the MEMA region.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

