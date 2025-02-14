DOHA: Invest Qatar and ProColombia, the national agency responsible for promoting tourism and foreign investment in Colombia, have announced a strategic partnership to strengthen economic ties and foster bilateral trade and investment relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Colombia.

As part of this collaboration, ProColombia will establish its first office in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, located in Doha, positioning Qatar as a key gateway for Colombian businesses to access new opportunities across the region.

Signed during the Colombian President HE Gustavo Petro's visit to Doha, this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) facilitates information exchange on investment opportunities between the two countries. It also sets the framework for cooperation, including joint advisory services, training programmes, investor missions and participation in events and exhibitions.

Under this agreement, Invest Qatar will support ProColombia to expand its global network into the Middle East by facilitating the establishment of its first office in the GCC region. Located in the Invest Qatar Headquarters in Doha, this office will serve as a business hub, connecting Colombian businesses with Qatari counterparts and potential partners across the region, enabling them to access investment opportunities and further expand their business.

The agreement was signed by CEO of Invest Qatar Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al Thani and President of ProColombia Carmen Caballero Villa.

Commenting on the new partnership, Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al Thani said: "We are pleased to partner with ProColombia on this significant milestone. This agreement is testament to our shared vision of fostering a conducive environment for investment and business growth. By deepening ProColombia's presence in Qatar and creating avenues for collaboration, we are unlocking new business opportunities that will generate mutual benefits. We look forward to working together to further strengthen economic ties between our two countries."

Commenting on the new partnership, Carmen Caballero Villa said: "ProColombia is proud to count on Invest Qatar as a strategic partner for the promotion of 'Colombia, the country of beauty' and to increase the presence of our non-mining goods exports, to attract more foreign investment to our country and to show how spectacular tourism is in Colombia. This MoU represents a strategic opportunity to strengthen cooperation, consolidate key alliances and identify new opportunities for growth and access for both countries."

This partnership aligns with Qatar's broader strategy to position itself as a global investment hub, as outlined in the Qatar National Vision 2030. It also underlines the growing economic ties between Qatar and Colombia, particularly as 2025 marks the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations. Over the years, Qatar and Colombia have enhanced cooperation across key sectors, including tourism, air services, ports and sports among others. To further strengthen trade and investment ties, both countries have also agreed to establish a dialogue between Colombia's National Tax and Customs Authority (DIAN) and its Qatari counterpart to enhance cooperation in taxation and customs matters.

