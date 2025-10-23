Egypt - Walid Gamal El-Dien, Chairman of the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), concluded his promotional tour in Tokyo with a series of high-level meetings with major Japanese corporations operating in heavy industries, food production, synthetic fibres, and infrastructure.

The discussions focused on attracting new Japanese investments and deepening industrial and technological partnerships within the SCZONE.

The meetings were attended by Egypt’s Ambassador to Japan, Ragy El-Etreby, and Minister for Trade Affairs in Tokyo, Mohamed Abdel-Gawad.

Gamal El-Dien began his engagements with Kawasaki Heavy Industries, one of Japan’s leading conglomerates in heavy equipment, transport, and energy manufacturing. Talks focused on potential cooperation in advanced mechanical industries and the localisation of equipment manufacturing within the SCZONE, as well as opportunities in green hydrogen projects and related infrastructure.

He also met with Megmilk Snow Brand, one of Japan’s largest dairy and food production companies, to discuss the establishment of an integrated dairy manufacturing and packaging facility in the SCZONE. The project aims to serve both regional and global markets while strengthening food supply chains between Egypt and Japan.

In a meeting with Takisada Tatsuhiko, CEO of the Japan Overseas Infrastructure Investment Corporation for Transport and Urban Development (JOIN), discussions centred on cooperation in financing and developing infrastructure, industrial zones, and SCZONE-affiliated ports.

To enhance industrial and technological collaboration, Gamal El-Dien also held talks with representatives from Toray Industries, a global leader in chemicals, synthetic fibres, and composite materials. The discussions explored prospects for producing water desalination membranes within the SCZONE, aligning with the authority’s strategy to localise key components supporting green energy and new fuel projects.

In addition, he met with Kanematsu Corporation, a major Japanese firm specialising in trade, integrated industries, and renewable energy components, to discuss joint opportunities in developing chemical industries and localising renewable energy technologies within the zone — reinforcing SCZONE’s strategy towards sustainable and green manufacturing.

Gamal El-Dien reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships with Japanese companies to advance sustainable industrialisation within the SCZONE. He highlighted Japan’s technological expertise as a vital complement to the zone’s efforts to localise high-value industries and build integrated regional supply chains.

He also emphasised that the SCZONE offers an attractive investment environment through its integrated ports and industrial zones, advanced infrastructure, and strategic location — serving as an ideal gateway for Japanese companies seeking access to African, Arab, and European markets.

Gamal El-Dien expressed SCZONE’s readiness to expand cooperation with Japanese institutions in developing and financing industrial zones, infrastructure, and logistics services.

The SCZONE Chairman’s visit to Japan also included high-level meetings with government officials and major corporations, along with participation in the Hydrogen Energy Ministerial Meeting, where he presented the SCZONE’s vision for attracting strategic investments and supporting Egypt’s transition towards a green economy — in line with the state’s sustainable industrial development and international partnership strategies.

