Egypt’s transport minister has invited American companies to invest in the country’s maritime transport sector, highlighting opportunities in port management, shipping, and dry ports, as well as in the high-speed electric train network.

Speaking at a press conference at the Tahya Misr multi-purpose terminal in the port of Alexandria, Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport, Kamel El-Wazir, said that Egypt is open to cooperation with all international companies, including American ones.

The press conference was held with US Ambassador to Egypt, Herro Mustafa Garg, and was attended by representatives of major American companies interested in investing in maritime transport.

“We invite them to invest in the management and operation of a terminal at the port of Alexandria or other Egyptian ports, especially in light of the comprehensive development these ports are undergoing,” El-Wazir said.

He also pointed to opportunities for cooperation in developing the Egyptian commercial fleet, forming new shipping companies, and partnering on dry ports and logistics zones linked to the ports, which he described as an “important investment activity” for American firms in the Egyptian market.

Further investment opportunities exist in the management and operation of one of the lines of the high-speed electric train, which connects seaports, dry ports, and industrial areas, the minister said. He also suggested potential cooperation in establishing a general or specialised industrial zone in one of Egypt’s major industrial areas.

El-Wazir highlighted the Tahya Misr terminal, which he described as one of the most modern in the Middle East, as an example of the development taking place. The terminal is part of a plan to create the “Great Port of Alexandria,” which will include the ports of Alexandria, Dekheila, and El-Max.

The minister stressed the strategic and joint cooperation between Egypt and the United States in all fields, which provides a strong basis for these investment opportunities.

