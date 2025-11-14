Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi explored opportunities to boost cooperation and investments in the petrochemical and mining industries with India, according to a statement.

He also outlined the state’s efforts to increase domestic fertilizer production by establishing new factories to enhance food security, asserting that this opens avenues for trade with India.

Badawi discussed these plans with India’s Minister of Health, Chemicals, and Fertilizers Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda, along with Suresh Reddy, the Indian Ambassador to Cairo.

On the sidelines of the third edition of the Global Congress on Population, Health, and Human Development (PHDC), the petroleum minister highlighted the potential for developing several companies to invest in all areas of the petroleum and mining sectors, from exploration and production to export to the Indian, European, and African markets.

For his part, the Indian minister affirmed his country's keenness to enhance cooperation with Egypt in numerous fields, particularly petrochemicals and phosphate fertilizers, given India's efforts to ensure food security.

Nadda revealed that the Indian companies seek to foster cooperation with the Egyptian petroleum sector.

