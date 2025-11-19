Brookfield Asset Management said on Wednesday it had launched a $100 billion AI infrastructure program in partnership with Nvidia and Kuwait Investment Authority.

The program will be anchored by a new Brookfield Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Fund, which is launching on Wednesday with a target of $10 billion in equity commitments.

The fund has already secured $5 billion from investors including Brookfield, chipmaker Nvidia and KIA.

Brookfield is one of the world's largest investors in the AI value chain, with more than 100 billion euros ($115.83 billion) invested across digital infrastructure, renewable power and semiconductor manufacturing worldwide.

Investor appetite for AI companies remains robust despite growing warnings of an AI bubble, fueled by soaring valuations and aggressive spending plans.

($1 = 0.8633 euros)

(Reporting by Devika Nair and Harshita Mary Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Anil D'Silva)