Cairo - Velents.ai, an enterprise AI startup, has closed a $1.50 million funding round to launch Agent.sa, the first fully integrated Arabic-speaking AI employee for businesses across the Middle East.

The round attracted prominent angel investors, including senior executives from Google, BCG, and other global firms, according to a press release.

Meanwhile, the company is already preparing a new funding round expected in early 2026.

Agent.sa is designed to operate like a human team member, fluent in Arabic and regional dialects. It can handle phone calls, WhatsApp conversations, data analysis, order tracking, and operational tasks without translation layers.

Mohamed Gaber, co-founder and CEO of Velents, said: “We are not just building a tool, we’re delivering a real digital employee who works alongside human teams.”

“Our goal is to empower Arab companies with an intelligent worker who understands their language, their dialect, and enhances their daily productivity,” the CEO added.

The AI integrates with over 20 systems, including customer relationship management (CRM) platforms and payment gateways. Users can deploy the service across departments such as customer service, sales, and technical support.

Moreover, the solution is fully compliant with local data protection laws, with Saudi data stored within the Kingdom and Egyptian operations remaining local.

Velents started as a recruitment-focused platform and relaunched in 2023 to offer AI-driven solutions that help organizations attract top talent.

The company now serves clients across Egypt and Saudi Arabia, including private companies, universities, and government ministries.

