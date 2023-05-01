Muscat – A total of 172,279 people have registered on the Shifa app since its launch in 2021, the Ministry of Health (MoH) announced on Sunday.

A statement issued by MoH said that the unprecedented response to the app ‘is a quantum leap in the field of digital transformation in the sultanate’.

The app is a special platform contributing to collating and exchanging medical information between patients and doctors.

Wissam Mohammed Abu Daraz, Director of Electronic Health Department in the Directorate General of Information Technology, informed that Shifa provides medical records of citizens and residents registered with the app which can be accessed by health institutions when the need arises.

He explained that the app displays 16 services and features which the user can benefit from, including medical records and history, family medical history, appointment bookings, medication, medical examinations, immunisation status, procedure reports, vital signs, organ donation, blood donation, and virtual clinics.

“It is also a platform to exchange information regarding consultations with health service providers. There is also a feature in the side menu of the application called ‘What’s New’ that explains how to use each service,” Abu Daraz added.

Some services will be further developed, including a chat feature with a doctor with options to share photos and audio clips. Self-registration, electronic payment, requesting a comprehensive report, booking appointments for blood donation, and support and assistance to use the app will also be added.

According to Abu Daraz, a virtual clinic service has been activated in The Royal Hospital and Khoula Hospital. “This service will be rolled out in other hospitals according to a plan prepared by the Directorate General of Information Technology.

“The ministry has also activated a service for booking appointments in five health centres in various governorates. This service will also be provided in the remaining health centres according to a plan prepared by the directorate.”

