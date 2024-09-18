Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk expects its diabetes drug Ozempic will "very likely" be on the U.S. government's 2027 list of price negotiations, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday citing a company executive.

Part of 2022's Inflation Reduction Act allows Medicare to negotiate prices for prescription drugs that had been particularly expensive for the federal health program which covers millions of Americans aged 65 and older as well as the disabled.

Novo executives have previously said it is too soon to know the impact of the negotiations on Ozempic. Wall Street analysts are also betting on a 2027 list that will include Ozempic.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

