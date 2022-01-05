ArabFinance: Gahez, an Egypt-based e-commerce startup and B2B fashion marketplace, has successfully raised $2 million in its latest funding round, the company announced in a press release.

The pre-Seed round was led by Disruptech Ventures with the participation of Egypt Ventures, Tanmeyah (an EFG Hermes company), Afropreneur fund, and other strategic angel investors.

The company will use the funds to expand its team and develop its tech infrastructure.

Established in 2021, Gahez operates an online B2B marketplace that connects fashion retailers with suppliers. The company also provides retailers with credit facilities and facilitates settlement with suppliers. Gahez now operates in 16 governorates in Egypt, and currently has more than 15,000 retailers and 142 manufacturers on its platform.