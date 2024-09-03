ABU DHABI - RAKBANK announced today the launch of “Protego”, an insurance aggregator platform poised to transform how UAE residents buy, manage, and claim their insurance policies.

Protego, a subsidiary of RAKBANK, has become fully operational, providing UAE residents with a new and innovative way to purchase and manage insurance policies, submit claims and follow up on them.

Raheel Ahmed, RAKBANK Group CEO, said, “Efficiency, convenience, and security are at the heart of modern insurance services. Protego delivers on these fronts, making it simple for users to compare a wide range of insurance options with real-time prices and policies. It’s all about providing a transparent, user-friendly experience that empowers customers to make informed decisions.”

Protego leverages state-of-the-art technology to deliver services like AI-powered claims notifications and roadside assistance. Customers can also securely store and manage their policies through a unique digital folder and e-Vault, ensuring their important documents are always safe and accessible.