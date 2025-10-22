Mubasher: MoneyHash joined forces with Tabby, the Saudi Arabia–headquartered financial services app, to reinforce digital transformation and financial inclusion initiatives across the MEA region.

The partnerships will offer merchants seamless access to flexible Tabby payments across the UAE and Saudi Arabia through MoneyHash’s unified API, according to a press release.

By activating Tabby’s buy now pay later (BNPL) service, e-commerce businesses can offer interest-free installment options directly at checkout, helping drive higher conversion rates, increased average order values, and lower cart abandonment.

Mohmad Amir, Head of Sales and Solutions at MoneyHash, said: Our integration with Tabby makes it remarkably simple for businesses to embed BNPL into their payment stack, unlocking new revenue opportunities and meeting customer expectations without heavy development work.”

Under the collaboration, Tabby’s industry-leading BNPL infrastructure will be integrated with MoneyHash’s orchestration layer to meet the growing demand for flexible payment methods.

Zain Khan, Senior Director Business Development, Tabby, commented: “Partnering with MoneyHash allows us to accelerate BNPL adoption and strengthen the region’s digital economy.”

“Together, we are empowering merchants to meet customer demand for flexible payments while driving long-term growth,” Khan added.

Last September, MoneyHash and noon payments cooperated to streamline access to localized payment methods across the GCC region.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

