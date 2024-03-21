UAE – CoinMENA FZE, the virtual asset service provider headquartered in the UAE, has teamed up with Network International to offer a seamless and secure onramp from fiat to crypto through card deposits to customers.

This strategic partnership will allow CoinMENA users to instantly deposit funds using cards directly to their wallet, according to a press release.

Co-Founders of CoinMENA, Talal Tabbaa and Dina Sam’an, said in a joint statement: “Partnering with Network International, the leading enabler of digital commerce in the MENA region, marks a significant milestone in our commitment to providing our users in the UAE with seamless and secure onramps to crypto.”

They added: “With the ability to deposit fiat to their CoinMENA wallet instantly via cards, our users can now experience a streamlined and efficient process. This aligns with our mission to continually enhance the accessibility and convenience of crypto services.”

It is worth mentioning that CoinMENA is regulated and licensed by Dubai’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority as well as the Central Bank of Bahrain.

From his part, Group Head of Products, Partnerships and Enterprises at Network International, Pankaj Kundra, noted: “Network’s legacy of 30 years of providing cutting-edge payment solutions allows us to capitalise our experience and expertise across next-generation platforms such as crypto and digital asset financial services.”

Kundra concluded: “Our collaboration with CoinMENA will provide UAE investors with an additional option to use their cards to fund their CoinMENA wallets.”

He added: “Deposits using cards is the most convenient way for users to fund their crypto wallets.”

CoinMENA allows investors to buy, sell, send, receive, and store digital assets safely and securely.

As for its expanding strategy, Network International announced in 2023 its plans to reach 13 clients in the financial sector and obtain a licence from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) to provide payment services.

