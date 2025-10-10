King Salman Energy Park (Spark) is celebrating the groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion of Yokogawa Saudi Arabia’s manufacturing facility within its world-class industrial ecosystem.

The expansion project, scheduled for completion in December 2026, will further boost Spark’s integrated value chain by enabling local production of Yokogawa’s transmitter line, Analyzer System Integration (ASI) solutions, and Gas Chromatographs (GC).

The facility will also introduce an Applications Development Laboratory and technical support center, providing advanced services to the wider region.

The event reaffirmed Spark’s position as the premier destination for global companies seeking to localize advanced technologies and manufacturing in Saudi Arabia, said the statement.

The ceremony was led by Mishal Al Zughaibi, CEO of Spark, in the presence of Wail A. Al Jaafari, Executive Vice President, Technical Services, Saudi Aramco; Sulaiman Al-Rubaian, Senior Vice President, Procurement, Sourcing, and Contract Management, Saudi Aramco; Hitoshi Nara, Executive Chairperson, Director and Representative Executive Officer, Yokogawa Electric Corporation; and Kunimasa Shigeno, President and CEO, Yokogawa Electric Corporation.

The event was hosted by Norinao Sato, President and CEO, Yokogawa Middle East and Africa.

This step demonstrates Spark’s success in attracting global industry leaders to invest and grow locally, fully aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals of economic diversification, sustainability, and talent development, said its CEO Al Zughaibi.

Since Yokogawa inaugurated its 12,000 sq m state-of-the-art facility at Spark in 2021, the park has enabled exports of Saudi-made instruments and analyzer systems to markets across the Middle East and Africa, showcasing Spark’s role as a catalyst for regional and global competitiveness.

Al Zughaibi pointed out that Spark’s mission was to create an enabling environment where international companies like Yokogawa can thrive, innovate, and contribute to knowledge transfer, job creation, and the advancement of local industries.

This Yokogawa expansion reflects the confidence of global partners in Spark’s capabilities and its strategic alignment with Vision 2030, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

A leading industrial ecosystem, Spark has sustainability at its core, connecting the world to opportunities in the Saudi energy sector and beyond.

As a national Saudi megaproject proudly driving socio-economic impact locally and globally, Spark is simultaneously catalysing the kingdom’s role in the global energy transit.

