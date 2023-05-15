Tunisia - Two U.S. government water experts visited Tunisia Saturday to discuss U.S. and regional best practices on the reuse of treated wastewater (water recycling) to take full advantage of water and adapt to a warming climate.

The visit fits into the joint Department of State-Department of Interior Ambassador’s Water Experts Programme, the US embassy said in a statement Sunday.

The specialists - from the Department of Energy and USAID - led lively discussions and capacity exchanges.

They, in coordination with the Ministry of Environment, the National Wastewater Utility (ONAS), the Ministry of Agriculture, and others, were able to see first-hand some of the challenges and opportunities on how to ramp up water recycling in Tunisia.

This was through visits to wastewater facilities, flourishing irrigated farms that use treated and recycled water to great success, and speaking with stakeholders across five different Ministries and three groups of advanced researchers.

