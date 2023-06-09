Silal, part of Abu Dhabi's state-backed firm ADQ, has partnered with Netherlands-based Desolenator, to launch a pilot project deploying solar-powered desalination technology to produce pure water for irrigation.

The project, backed by a 100 million UAE dirhams ($27.23 million) ADQ development fund, aims to contribute to the decarbonisation of food production in desert climates by significantly lowering the carbon footprint of the desalination process.

It aims to demonstrate how innovative partnerships can address the water-food-energy nexus and become a sustainable agriculture model for countries worldwide.

Last year, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) signed a partnership agreement with Desolenator, which specalises in solar thermal desalination, to build a carbon-neutral water purification and desalination system that is completely powered by solar energy.

