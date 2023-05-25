The UAE cabinet meeting has approved 78 environmental projects and initiatives implemented by the Emirates in preparation for hosting COP28, which will take place at Expo City Dubai in November.

The 78 initiatives include national strategies to reduce carbon and regulate the use of solar energy products, sustainable tourism and other initiatives that support sustainable and environment- friendly development.

The UAE was the first GCC member to develop a national climate strategy in 2017 and the first to make a net-zero 2050 pledge.

The UAE's biggest oil exporter, ADNOC, has allocated $15 billion in decarbonization projects including carbon capture, electrification, new CO2 absorption technology.

By hosting COP28 the UAE expects that the summit will provide tangible solutions to help people adapt to climate change and manage growing climate impacts.

At the COP21 Paris, back in 2015, a target was adopted to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees.

“We have just passed the seven-year mark since the adoption of the Paris Agreement, with just seven years to go to 2030. There are seven years to reduce emissions by 43% and keep the ambitions and objectives of the Paris Agreement alive,” COP28 UAE President Designate Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, said at the 14th Petersberg Climate Dialogue held at Berlin.

Al Jaber, who is also the ADNOC CEO has been reiterating on the need to phase out fossil fuel emissions, while focusing on viable and affordable zero-carbon alternatives.

