Two New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)-listed offshore drilling contractors said they have received a jack-up rig temporary suspension notice from Saudi Aramco.

Borr Drilling Limited, which is also listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, said it has received a notice of temporary suspension of operations for its rig, “Arabia I”, in Saudi Arabia.

The suspension will last up to 12 months and is expected to commence in the second quarter, the company said in a statement.

Borr intends to seek alternative engagement for the rig while on suspension, it added.

Separately, Valaris Limited said ARO Drilling, its joint venture in Saudi Arabia, received a notice of suspension from Aramco for one of its 19 contracted rigs.

The rig’s contract was scheduled to end in December 2024.

The suspension notice is for a period of up to 12 months, the company said in a statement, adding it is in discussions with Aramco to determine the effective date of the suspension.

Last week, two of Saudi Arabia’s biggest drillers said they would temporarily suspend operations of their offshore rigs, which were under contract.

Dubai-based Shelf Drilling said that it received notice of suspension of operations of four jack-up rigs from a customer in the Middle East.

Saudi-based ADES Holding Company and Shelf Drilling didn’t name their client. Arabian Drilling said it is currently in discussions with Saudi Aramco regarding “contract suspensions relating to three of its offshore rigs”.

